Pulock scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assists during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

His second-period tally tied the score at 2-2, then Pulock helped set up Jordan Eberle for the game-winner less than three minutes later. Pulock will look to make an impact again Wednesday afternoon as the Isles go for a series sweep.