Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two points in last 12 games
Pulock is scoreless in his last four games and only has two points in his last 12 contests.
On the season Pulock does have six goals and 14 assists in 52 games and has shown he's not afraid to shoot the puck with 131 shots on goals. He does have a minus-9 rating so work needs to be done in the defensive end but better goaltending would also help to improve that mark. The bottom line is Pulock has had a solid first full season at the NHL level and could still develop into the a reliable second pair defender who start on the first power play unit.
