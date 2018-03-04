Pulock is scoreless in his last four games and only has a goal and an assist in his last 12 contests.

On the season Pulock has six goals and 14 assists and has proven not to be afraid to shoot the puck as he has 131 shots on goal. Defensively he is still a work in progress but his minus-9 rating for a team that has its share of goaltending issues shows that there is still hope for Pulock to develop into a solid second-pair defender.