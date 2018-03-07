Play

Pulock has two points in his last 13 games and zero in his last five contests.

Overall Pulock has had a solid first season for the Isles with six goals and 14 assists in 53 games. The best part of his game is the rocket shot he possesses from the point, but he will need to work on his defensive zone shortcomings if he wants to become a solid second pair defender for New York.

