Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two power-play goals, nine shots Thursday
Pulock scored two power-play goals and fired nine shots on net in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
Pulock was everywhere offensively, and he's now riding a five-game point streak. He has three goals and five assists during that streak, so owners turning their attention to next season should definitely file away the 23-year-old defenseman's name. Playing in his first full NHL season, Pulock now has 29 points in 60 appearances, including 10 points with the extra man.
