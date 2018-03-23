Play

Pulock scored two power-play goals and fired nine shots on net in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.

Pulock was everywhere offensively, and he's now riding a five-game point streak. He has three goals and five assists during that streak, so owners turning their attention to next season should definitely file away the 23-year-old defenseman's name. Playing in his first full NHL season, Pulock now has 29 points in 60 appearances, including 10 points with the extra man.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories