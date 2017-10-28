Pulock will suit up in Nashville on Saturday for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Pulock has only played in two games so far this season as head coach Doug Weight doesn't trust the young defender in his own zone. Pulock has only averaged nine minutes of ice time during those two games but will play the point on the top power play unit. Pulock may struggle on defense but he possesses a cannon of a slap shot and the Islanders will look for him to shoot whenever possible.