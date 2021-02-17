Pulock has yet to put the biscuit in the basket this season as he only has five assists in 14 games.

This has to be a disappointment for the Islanders as Pulock was being relied upon to provide offense from the point with his big shot. Pulock was also put on the top power-play unit to take advantage of that shot. What also might concern the Islanders is that he averaged 2.4 SOG per game last season, the season before 2.2, and 2.71 the season before that. This season, however, he's down to 1.86 SOG per game. His ice time has remained stable, and he sees almost an additional minute of additional power-play time per game, so the decrease in shots should be raising a red flag or two. Perhaps Pulock is just trying too hard to justify his promotion, but if the production doesn't start to increase, he could see a demotion from that top power-play unit.