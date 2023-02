Bolduc was loaned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Bolduc sat as a healthy scratch Saturday against Montreal, with the Islanders carrying eight blueliners on the roster. The team called up forward Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport on Monday because Casey Cizikas is feeling sick. Bolduc has recorded one goal, six shots on net, five blocks and 13 hits in six NHL outings this campaign.