Bolduc signed to a two-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Bolduc produced two goals, one assist, 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 26 hits in 17 appearances with the Islanders during the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old blueliner also picked up 10 goals and 35 points over 56 AHL contests with Bridgeport this past campaign. Bolduc will likely get a chance in the fall to compete for a spot on the NHL roster out of training camp.