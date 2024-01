Bolduc scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Bolduc scored the Islanders' only tally midway through the third period Sunday, firing a loose puck past Alex Nedeljkovic for his first goal of the season. The 23-year-old blueliner doesn't offer much offensively (he now has three points through 26 games), though he should see regular playing time while Adam Pelech (upper body) and Ryan Pulock (lower body) are sidelined.