Islanders' Samuel Bolduc: Playing well in QMJHL

Bolduc tallied a pair of goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-3 win over Val-d'Or on Sunday.

With six goals and 14 points in just 24 games, Bolduc has been a solid offensive contributor for the Armada. A second round selection (57th overall) of the Islanders this past summer, Bolduc is a strong skater with a cannon of shot. He's a long-term upside play for the franchise.