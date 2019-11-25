Islanders' Samuel Bolduc: Playing well in QMJHL
Bolduc tallied a pair of goals in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-3 win over Val-d'Or on Sunday.
With six goals and 14 points in just 24 games, Bolduc has been a solid offensive contributor for the Armada. A second round selection (57th overall) of the Islanders this past summer, Bolduc is a strong skater with a cannon of shot. He's a long-term upside play for the franchise.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.