Bolduc was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Bolduc could play Tuesday against Toronto after Sebastian Aho (upper body) was injured in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose. Forward Otto Koivula (lower body) was returned on loan to Bridgeport in a corresponding move. Bolduc has registered one goal, six shots on net, five blocks and 13 hits in six NHL appearances this season.