Bolduc was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Bolduc's demotion would seem to indicate that Alexander Romanov (upper body) is healthy enough to play Tuesday against Pittsburgh. In his lone appearance this season, Bolduc logged a meager 5:56 of ice time and registered a minus-1 rating. Look for Bolduc to spend the bulk of his time in the minors this year.

