Islanders' Samuel Bolduc: Secures entry-level deal

Bolduc agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Thursday.

Drafted by New York in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Bolduc put together a solid season in the QMJHL, as he racked up 11 goals and 32 helpers in 61 contests for Blainville-Boisbriand and Sherbrooke. The 19-year-old could make the jump to the AHL next season, despite having one more year of junior eligibility. Regardless of where he plays in 2020-21, the blueliner almost certainly will log some ice time in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut.