Bolduc scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The 23-year-old blueliner hadn't been in the Islanders' lineup since Jan. 27, falling out of the blue line mix soon after Patrick Roy took over as head coach. Following a conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport however, Bolduc rejoined the team for the regular-season finale and made an immediate impact. If Noah Dobson (upper body) isn't ready to play Saturday for Game 1 of a first-round series against Carolina, Bolduc could wind up seeing a regular shift.