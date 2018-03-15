Islanders' Scott Eansor: Signs with Islanders

Eansor signed a two-year, two-way with the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eansor has been playing with Bridgeport of the AHL where he had accumulated 16 goals and six assists in 57 games. He will provide the Islanders with organization depth up the middle.

