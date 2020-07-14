Mayfield didn't take part in Tuesday's practice session, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Considering Mayfield hasn't registered a point in his last 23 contests, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him doing much in the postseason, especially considering he may not even get onto the ice following the addition of Andy Greene at the trade deadline.
