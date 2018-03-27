Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Activated off injured reserve
Mayfield (leg) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.
Mayfield was in contention to return to the lineup versus the Senators and it appears the final hurdle has been cleared with his removal from IR. The defenseman could end up sitting out as a healthy scratch, but more likely will bump Adam Pelech or Ryan Pulock from the lineup. The 24-year-old Mayfield last appeared in a game Feb. 5 against Nashville (a 22-game stint on the sidelines).
