Mayfield (lower body) expects to be fully recovered as he and the Islanders go into the offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield missed the last 21 games of the season due to the injury. The Islanders suffered on defense without his physical presence. He finished the season with three goals and 18 points and a rating of minus-5 in 61 games. Mayfield should anchor the second pair on defense for the Islanders again next season.