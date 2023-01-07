Mayfield registered an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Mayfield went from an 11-game point drought to helpers in back-to-back contests. He's already matched his scoring output from December just four games into January. The 30-year-old defenseman has four tallies, six helpers, 62 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 53 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-6 rating while logging top-four minutes as a steady defensive presence.