Mayfield (illness) will return to the lineup against Chicago on Thursday.
Mayfield missed Tuesday's clash with the Kings with his illness. He is without a point in his last nine games and has a goal, four assists, 53 hits and 58 blocked shots across 29 appearances this season. Mayfield will see third unit action alongside Isaiah George as Grant Hutton will come out of the lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Contributes helper Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Pots goal in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Excellent effort in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Productive in win•