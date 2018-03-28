Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Back in action
Mayfield returned to action Tuesday following a 22-game absence, firing two shots on goal while logging 14:33 of ice time in a 4-3 win over the Senators.
Mayfield's return to action will bolster the Islanders' depth at defense for the final five games of the 2017-18 campaign, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside -- two goals and 12 points in 44 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most season-long formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Could return Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Resumes practicing•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Dealing with broken leg•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to miss four weeks•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Exits Monday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...