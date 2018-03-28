Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Back in action

Mayfield returned to action Tuesday following a 22-game absence, firing two shots on goal while logging 14:33 of ice time in a 4-3 win over the Senators.

Mayfield's return to action will bolster the Islanders' depth at defense for the final five games of the 2017-18 campaign, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside -- two goals and 12 points in 44 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most season-long formats.