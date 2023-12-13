Mayfield is dealing with an upper-body injury and isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Anaheim.

Mayfield also missed Wednesday's morning skate, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday. The Islanders are describing the defenseman as day-to-day, so still might be an option Friday versus Boston. In the meantime, Sebastian Aho (upper body) might be able to return Wednesday. Alternatively, Grant Hutton, who was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, might play against Anaheim.