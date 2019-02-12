Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Best season to date

Mayfield is having the best season of his career to date with three goals and 14 assists, while leading the defense with a plus-16 rating.

Mayfield seems to be thriving under the defensive system set up by Barry Trotz. He will never be mistaken for an offensive defenseman, but he can be counted on to keep the best players in check while not being completely lost in the offensive zone. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Mayfield also adds size in front of his own net, something that is also valuable to the Islanders. Mayfield has proven this season that he deserves a starting job, though he can't afford to be complacent, as the Isles are loaded with young defensive prospects that will push for his job over the next couple of seasons.