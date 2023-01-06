Mayfield notched an assist in the 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

That assist broke an 11-game scoreless streak for Mayfield, who now has four goals and nine points in 40 games this season. Anything the team can get from Mayfield offensively is a bonus, as Mayfield is one of their better defensemen. Mayfield may not light up the scoreboard, but his rating of minus-7 shows that he's pretty good at making sure the opposing team doesn't, either.