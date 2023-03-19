Mayfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Mayfield snapped a six-game slump with the helper. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points through 71 contests -- he's just one point shy of matching his career high from 2018-19. The blueliner has added 99 shots on net, 144 blocked shots, 97 hits, 77 PIM and a plus-4 rating, providing an increase in physical play after trending down in those categories over recent years.