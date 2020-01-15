Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects assist in lopsided win

Mayfield had an assist in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Mayfield has played 10 games since missing a Dec. 23 contest with the flu. Since returning, the defenseman has scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists while averaging over 19 minutes a night. On Tuesday, Mayfield led all Islanders players in ice time, playing 22:56, but remains without a role on either of his team's power-play units, and that hurts Mayfield's fantasy value.