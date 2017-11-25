Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two helpers in win

Mayfield recorded two assists, two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through just 14:30 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.

This two-assist showing snapped a four-game point drought, which also sandwiched three visits to the press box for the 24-year-old defenseman. While his limited playing time caps his fantasy value, Mayfield has shown well when in the lineup with two goals, six points and 19 PIM through just 14 games. He's probably still best left to the deepest settings at this stage of the game, though.