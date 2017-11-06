Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two points in victory

Mayfield scored his second goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over Colorado.

The 25-year-old blueliner is now up to four points in nine games on the the team's third defensive pair this season. He isn't a significant fantasy contributor, but Mayfield's 17 PIM make him of value in some very deep leagues. While he isn't worth a look in most leagues, his Gordie Howe hat trick Sunday is an example of what he can offer in some formats.