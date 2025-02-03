Mayfield (lower body) is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against Vegas.

Mayfield sat out Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. It's unclear if he will play versus the Golden Knights, but the Islanders will probably update his status after Tuesday's morning skate. Mayfield has compiled two goals, seven points, 40 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 71 hits through 50 appearances this season. Dennis Cholowski will presumably play against Vegas if Mayfield remains unavailable.