Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Continues to blow minds

Mayfield set up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mayfield has suddenly gotten hot -- try five assists in his last five games. And he has 15 points in 24 contests. This isn't what we expected from Mayfield this season, but we'll take it. And so should you. Check your wire.

