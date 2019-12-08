Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Contributes helper in loss
Mayfield picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
Mayfield has assembled a modest three-game point streak with a goal and two helpers. The defenseman is up to nine points, 46 shots, 50 hits and 40 blocked shots through 28 games this season. He seems well-prepared to set a new career high in points -- he had a personal-best 19 in 79 contests in 2018-19.
