Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Could return Tuesday
Mayfield (leg) may suit up against the Senators on Tuesday, per Brian Compton of NHL.com.
With Mayfield targeting a Tuesday return to action, it means he won't be available versus the Panthers on Monday. The blueliner hasn't played since Feb. 5, a stretch of 21 straight games. Once given the all-clear, the 24-year-old figures to bump Adam Pelech or Thomas Hickey from the lineup.
