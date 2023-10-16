Mayfield is considered day-to-day with a leg injury after blocking a shot against Buffalo on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield played just 16:47 of ice time Saturday, which would have been his sixth-lowest minutes total compared to last season. The 31-year-old blueliner is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (six) and assists (18), marks that he may be hard-pressed to get back to this season. If Mayfield can't play versus Arizona on Tuesday, Samuel Bolduc figures to slot into the third-pairing in Mayfield's stead.