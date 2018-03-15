Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Dealing with broken leg

Mayfield remains sidelined with a broken leg, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Mayfield was expected to miss four weeks with what was initially deemed a lower-body issue, but that timeframe has already come and gone and his injury has now been clarified. More information on the blueliner's timeline should develop as he progresses in his rehab, but he should be considered sidelined indefinitely until then.

