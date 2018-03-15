Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Dealing with broken leg
Mayfield remains sidelined with a broken leg, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Mayfield was expected to miss four weeks with what was initially deemed a lower-body issue, but that timeframe has already come and gone and his injury has now been clarified. More information on the blueliner's timeline should develop as he progresses in his rehab, but he should be considered sidelined indefinitely until then.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to miss four weeks•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Exits Monday's game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Playing as expected•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Will partake in warmups Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Forced to leave game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Rare offensive effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...