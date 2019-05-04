Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Dishes assist

Mayfield notched an assist and four PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was an unceremonious exit for Mayfield, as the Islanders were swept out of the playoffs in the second round. He managed two assists, 21 hits and 18 blocked shots over eight postseason contests, a stat line that comes as no surprise considering he's typically used in a more defensive role.

