Mayfield picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Mayfield ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he made an impact in different ways, collecting 32 PIM, 14 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-2 rating. The 30-year-old defenseman is more of a defensive presence for the Islanders, and he's at four goals, three helpers, 35 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 28 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 26 appearances.
