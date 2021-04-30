Mayfield dished two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.
Mayfield drew helpers on Anthony Beauvillier's goal in the second period and Mathew Barzal's third-period empty-netter. This performance snapped a 12-game point drought for the physical defenseman, who hasn't scored a goal since March 6.
