Mayfield recorded an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Mayfield picked up the helper on an empty-net goal by Bo Horvat. The 32-year-old Mayfield has been leaned on for bigger minutes recently with all of Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mike Reilly (concussion) and Adam Pelech (jaw) out of action. Mayfield is up to two assists, nine shots on net, 11 PIM, a plus-5 rating, 23 hits and 25 blocked shots through 14 appearances. He'll likely see top-four minutes until the Islanders get some blueliners back from injury.