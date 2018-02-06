Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Exits Monday's game
Mayfield won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto due to a lower-body injury, sustained from blocking a P.K. Subban slap shot during the first period.
After blocking the shot Mayfield could barely put weight on his leg, but the severity of the ailment is unknown. Mayfield was seeing increased minutes on Long Island lately as well, logging 20 minutes or more of ice time in 11 of the 14 games since, and Dennis Seidenberg should draw into the lineup if he misses Thursday's game against Buffalo.
