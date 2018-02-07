Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to miss four weeks
Mayfield will miss four weeks of action due to his lower-body malady.
With Mayfield slated to be out for such a lengthy stretch, the Islanders placed him on injured reserve. The 24-year-old becomes just the latest New York blueliner to land on IR, as Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) are also dealing with long-term injuries. Considering Mayfield hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 5 -- a 34-game drought -- few fantasy owners are likely to be directly impacted by his absence, although the already under siege Islanders netminders could see even more rubber as a result.
