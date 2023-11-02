Mayfield (lower body) is expected to play versus the Capitals on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield is on the ice for warmups, while Samuel Bolduc is not present. That suggests that Mayfield will be in the lineup, where he's expected to serve on the third pairing. He was injured in the Islanders' season opener after picking up two hits, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in 16:47 of ice time.