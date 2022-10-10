Mayfield was dealing with an illness last week but he's expected to play Thursday against Florida, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Mayfield missed a preseason game last week but he should be ready to kick off the season with the Islanders. The veteran blueliner scored 18 points while averaging 19:47 of ice time through 61 games last year.
