Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to play

Mayfield is expected to play Friday in Chicago, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield missed the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday due to the flu but is recovered and will take his normal spot along with Devon Toews on defense for the Islanders. Mayfield has four goals, six assists, and a rating of plus-5 in 34 games for the Islanders so far this season.