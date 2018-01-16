Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Forced to leave game

Mayfield was forced to leave the game early Monday after taking a puck to the face, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Mayfield had a puck ride up his stick off of a shot from Max Pacioretty that looked to hit him in the mouth. He was able to get off the ice and return to the bench under his own power but was bleeding. The injury occurred at the end of the 2nd period and it was then announced that he would be out for the remainder of the game. It is not known at this point if he will be able to play Tuesday versus New Jersey.