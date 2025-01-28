Mayfield (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against Colorado, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
If Mayfield is unable to play Tuesday, Dennis Cholowski would draw back into the lineup. Mayfield has contributed two goals, five assists and a plus-13 rating over 47 games in 2024-25.
