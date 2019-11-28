Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Generates assist

Mayfield picked up an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Mayfield saw Derick Brassard redirect his point shot in the first period for the Islanders' lone goal. Mayfield has been steady with six points, 44 hits and 35 blocked shots in 23 games this season. He's not flashy, but solid all-around production could interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.