Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Generates assist
Mayfield picked up an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Mayfield saw Derick Brassard redirect his point shot in the first period for the Islanders' lone goal. Mayfield has been steady with six points, 44 hits and 35 blocked shots in 23 games this season. He's not flashy, but solid all-around production could interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.