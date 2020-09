Mayfield scored a goal on his only shot in a 4-0 win over the Flyers in Game 7 on Saturday. He added three blocks and two hits.

Mayfield has never been a big offensive producer at the NHL level, but he showed a goal-scorers touch on his first-period tally. The 27-year-old defenseman picked a corner from the right faceoff dot, opening the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs. Mayfield logged just over 20 minutes of ice time in the series finale and was a plus-2.