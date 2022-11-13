Mayfield scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Mayfield tied the game and forced overtime with a backhand shot from the slot at 12:51 of the third period. The points were his first in seven games. Mayfield's 16.7 shooting percentage is inflated well above his 4.7 career mark, so expect his goal scoring to slow down. As it stands, he's surprised the team and fantasy managers with six points, including four goals, in 16 games. This too shall slow.