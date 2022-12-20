Mayfield hasn't scored and only has two assists in his last 16 games.

Mayfield is not known for his offensive abilities. He is a defensive defender whose best offensive season came in the 2018-19 season when he had 19 points. Mayfield is actually on pace to set a career-high in goals as he already has four, just one behind the five he had in 2019-20, but he only has four helpers. The Islanders likely want Mayfield to take care of his own end, and any offensive contributions will be considered a bonus.